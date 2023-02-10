CT man accused of sharing child pornography online pleads guilty to federal charge

A Wallingford man charged with possessing pornographic images and videos of children pleaded guilty in a federal court in Hartford this week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Jason Goriss, 49, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford.

In November and December 2018, Goriss was in possession of four images and five videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to federal authorities. The photos and videos included depictions of young children and at least one image of bondage, according to federal authorities. According to court records, Goriss shared some of the pictures and videos on a blog on the internet.

Goriss is currently in state custody on a violation of probation charge. He was previously convicted in Connecticut Superior Court on a risk of injury to a minor charge and is facing charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office and state online records.

Goriss’ sentencing is scheduled for May 17. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years due to his prior conviction for risk of injury to a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com