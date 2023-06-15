CT man admits to assembling AR-15-style assault rifles in his basement and selling them without license

A Wolcott man pleaded guilty in federal court in Bridgeport to manufacturing and dealing AR-15-style rifles without a license, officials said.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Gregory Leary, 35, received Polymer80 firearms kits from another individual between January and March 2022 and assembled them in his basement in Wolcott.

On three different occasions, federal officials said Leary gave that person eight AR-15-style assault rifles with collapsible stocks and 30-round magazines; a “P80” 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a fully loaded, 10-round magazine; 190 rounds of .223 ammunition; one “Magtec” box containing 50 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition; and one “Independence” box containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition. According to federal officials, the assault rifles and the handgun contained no serial numbers.

As part of his guilty plea, Leary admitted to manufacturing and dealing more than 25 firearms to the same person knowing that they were selling them to other people, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Leary is free on a $20,000 bond pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 25. He faces a maximum of five years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.