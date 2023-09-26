CT man allegedly used N-word during unprovoked outburst in restaurant where children were present

A man faces charges for allegedly using the N-word multiple times during an angry rant in a New Britain restaurant over the summer, police said.

Richard Silvestro, 61, of New Britain allegedly threatened physical harm toward others in the restaurant and refused to pay for his food during an unprovoked outburst at the Hook and Ladder, located at 136 Main St., on Aug. 7, according to a New Britain police arrest report.

Patrons of the restaurant said Silvestro – who is described as white in the police report – sat at the bar and allegedly began using the N-word with other patrons who were described as African American, the police report said.

The alleged outburst was so disturbing that a mother, who was dining out with her two children, prematurely paid for her family’s meal and left the establishment, the police report said.

When officers responded to the restaurant, police said, Silvestro was yelling incoherently and, after calming down, was about to pay for his food when he began yelling again. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree intimidation based on bias or bigotry and second-degree breach of peace.

Silvestro, who has been held on $5,000 bond since the incident, is expected to appear before a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday.