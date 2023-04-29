CT man arrested in armed robbery of high-end watch store in Madison; injury to employees

Police arrested a Branford man Saturday on several felony charges following an armed robbery of a luxury watch business in Madison Friday afternoon.

The Madison Police Department said Dennis Abbate, age 46 of Branford, used a stun gun and a loaded firearm to steal several “high-end valuable watches” from The Watch Trader, located at 29 Boston Post Road in Madison.

Police said Abbate assaulted store employees over the course of the robbery, which occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday. The resulting injuries were minor, police said. The department said Abbate fled the scene in a vehicle that Abbate stole from the store’s owner.

Following an investigation, Madison police said they took Abbate into custody Saturday at 2 a.m. on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, second-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a weapon.

Abbate was being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Monday, the department said.