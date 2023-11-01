CT man arrested at Bradley International Airport for reportedly packing gun in suitcase

A New Britain man was arrested at Bradley International Airport on Monday after reportedly packing a gun in his suitcase, state police said.

Gregory Crosby, 60, was charged with circumventing airport equipment and carrying a pistol without a permit after Transportation Security Administration agents found the firearm improperly packed in his suitcase, according to Connecticut State Police.

State troopers were called to the airport around 8:48 a.m. Monday, when the gun was spotted at a luggage checkpoint, police said.

Crosby was taken to Connecticut State Police Troop W barracks and was released from custody by 11 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in court in Hartford Wednesday, police said.