CT man arrested by state police after traffic stop leads to discovery of crystal meth

A traffic stop in Woodbury last week led to state police troopers finding a man with crystal meth.

Troopers pulled over 63-year-old Herbert Irving Miller of Woodbury around noon last Wednesday when he was spotted driving on South Main Street with a suspended registration for failing to have insurance, according to Connecticut State Police.

During the traffic stop, troopers reportedly found crystal meth in both rock form and liquefied in a hypodermic needle, state police said. Miller was taken into custody and transported to the Troop L police barracks in Litchfield.

Miller faces charges of possession with intent to sell or distribute narcotics, use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating without the minimum insurance.

State police said he was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 23.