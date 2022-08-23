CT man associated with $5 million lottery, lonely hearts swindles that cost people homes, retirement savings gets prison

A New Haven man was sentenced to 6 years in prison Tuesday for collecting and laundering money for Nigerian telephone scammers who swindled more than $5 million from the mostly elderly victims of lottery and lonely heart scams.

Evidence presented in court shows that Rodney Thomas Jr, 31, who last lived in New Haven, was recruited as a “money mule” to collect and help transfer the tens of thousands of dollars that arrived regularly, by mail, at a variety of addresses from victims across the country.

The money was then shipped overseas to Africa, after Thomas and those he worked with in New Haven took a percentage for themselves, federal prosecutors said

In addition to the prison sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s office wants Thomas ordered to contribute to about $5 million in restitution for the victims. U.S District Judge Stefan Underhill will rule on restitution at a later date. The man authorities described as the local leader of the scam, Farouq Fasasi, 27, of New Haven, previously was sentenced to 14 years in prison and also ordered to contribute to the restitution payment.

Federal authorities said the victims were defrauded through online scams, such as lottery and romance scams, and sent money in the forms of checks, cash, and gift cards to Fasasi, Thomas, and their associates. The money was delivered in a variety of ways, from electronic transfers to multiple accounts and through the U.S. Postal services to numerous addresses, including that of Thomas.

Thomas also told authorities that he drove Fasasi to meet an unidentified victim, who he described as a “white old lady,” to collect either $10,000 or $20,000 in person.

Another victim said that she sent about $50,000 to Thomas for someone she believed to be a “romantic partner.” When she learned she had been swindled, the victim wrote again, accusing him of being a “liar and a thief.”

“Rather than express any sympathy for her losses, Thomas instead ‘laughed about it’ with friends,” federal prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

Story continues

Scammers, who prosecutors believe were based in Nigeria, persuaded some victims they were lottery winners, but needed to pay certain advance fees in order to collect winnings. In lonely heart scams, after convincing victims of their romantic interest, the criminals persuaded them to lend money.

“Many of the victims were elderly and vulnerable, and many suffered devastating losses, including the loss of their savings, retirement funds, homes, and other assets; many other victims also suffered emotional and mental distress as a result of Thomas’s and his co-defendants’ conduct.” federal prosecutors wrote.

“There were more than 200 victims and over $5 million in losses,” the prosecutors wrote.

To cover his payments to the scammers, evidence presented in court shows that one victim sold his home, borrowed against his car, and died in 2019 with no money to cover his burial. Another lost her retirement savings and family home of over 50 years and was forced to file for bankruptcy. A third lost her retirement savings and is living on social security benefits.

Fasasi, Thomas and others are accused or running the scam from 2015 to 2020, living for a time in a house on Sherman Avenue in New Haven, where most other residents were college students. Scores of packages of cash, checks and gift cards were delivered to the home.

To help disguise the origin on the money, federal officials said one of the conspirators created a so-called charity called “Global Protection Foundation,” and opened four bank accounts in the fake charity’s name.

Thomas also was accused of persuading a friend to open a bank account and give him access, based on his promise that he would help her make money trading stocks.

“Once Thomas took control of (her) bank account, rather than trade stocks, as promised, he instead used her account to collect money from victims and transfer funds directly into Fasasi’s bank accounts,” the prosecutors wrote..

Authorities became aware of the swindle when U.S. Postal Inspectors noticed an unusual number of packages being sent to the Sherman Avenue address and two others nearby.