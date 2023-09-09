CT man charged with allegedly putting feces on his parking tickets and bringing them to a state trooper’s office in North Canaan

ANorth Canaan man has been charged with allegedly putting feces on his parking tickets and bringing them to the office of a Connecticut State Police trooper, causing the North Canaan town hall to be evacuated for a biohazard, state police said.

Christopher Jordano, 40, was reportedly caught on surveillance camera footage bringing envelopes from parking citations to the town hall on the afternoon of July 27 and placing them under the secured door of the town’s resident state trooper, according to Connecticut State Police.

Jordano is well known to troopers from CSP Troop B and to North Canaan’s First Selectman Charles Perotti, who said in a statement that Jordano has been “a thorn in this town’s side for the past twenty years,” according to a warrant. affidavit for Jordano’s arrest.

Since 2004, state police said they have had 163 interactions with Jordano.

Jordano had received six parking violations for parking in a marked no-parking zone on Barlow Street in the three days leading up to the incident at town hall. Police and Perotti said Jordano has a history of illegally parking multiple vehicles in a no-parking zone near his home, according to the affidavit.

On July 27, state police were called by a town hall employee who reported that Jordano had come into the building and put “what appeared to be fecal matter” under a secured office door.

“The smell of fecal matter was permeating throughout town hall,” state police said in the affidavit.

Investigators and town officials reviewed surveillance camera footage from indoor and outdoor cameras, which reportedly showed Jordano arriving at the town hall in his red pick up truck. Jordano went inside and checked to confirm that the resident state trooper was not in his office, then went back to his truck for about two minutes and went back inside with envelopes with feces on them, according to state police.

“It is not known whether Jordano defecated while in the automobile or brought the feces with him to the town hall,” state police said in the affidavit.

After the feces was found, the town hall was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day due to biohazard concerns. A cleaning company from South Windsor came the following day to clean up, dispose of the feces and decontaminate the building, state police said.

Town officials said in a statement that the bill for the cleanup was expected to be about $1,500.

“This behavior by Jordano is unacceptable. The health and safety of the members and employees of town hall is of utmost (importance) to me,” Perotti said in a statement included in the affidavit.

According to state police and the statement from Perotti, Jordano has parked multiple vehicles in the no-parking zone near his house for years, causing police to field numerous calls about traffic hazards.

Perotti said Jordano’s residence on Barlow Street is “the subject to constant and continuous complaints,” most of which have to do with his vehicles. Jordano is also reportedly known to cause fire hazards by burning various materials on his property and has caused blight concerns in the town due to “collections of junk” on his property, according to the affidavit.

“This is a blight issue that everyone seems to be afraid to deal with, as they are afraid of the repercussions from Jordano,” Perotti said in a statement included in the affidavit.

Jordano has allegedly been issued many verbal warnings and infractions in the past, state police and town officials said.

Jordano was arrested on a warrant at his home on Sept. 6 and charged with first-degree breach of peace, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment, according to state police.

He was being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 17, court records show.