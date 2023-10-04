CT man charged with conspiring to murder someone with machete

A man has been accused of conspiring to kill someone during a home invasion in Bridgeport this week.

Morris Roberts, 52, of Bridgeport was arrested Monday in connection with an attack involving a machete that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Police and medics were dispatched to the 80 block of Elmwood Avenue after receiving the report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, police said. The caller told dispatchers the victim appeared to have been stabbed.

Police said officers detained Roberts at the scene and discovered he was involved in an altercation with a victim known to him. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury that was caused by the use of a machete, according to police.

Police seized the machete and arrested Roberts on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, home invasion, second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Roberts is being held on a $85,000 bond. He appeared this week in Bridgeport Superior Court where his case was continued to Oct. 31.

Roberts has not entered a plea to the charges.