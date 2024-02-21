CT man charged with DUI reportedly found with ghost gun, high-capacity magazine

A New Haven man was reportedly found with a gun with no serial number and a high-capacity magazine when he was charged with DUI in Naugatuck over the weekend, police said.

Juan Garcia, 22, was arrested on several charges after he was stopped for speeding on South Main Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Naugatuck Police Department.

During the stop, police allege that Garcia appeared to be under the influence and was given multiple field sobriety tests, which he failed.

According to police, officers found a firearm during the stop with no serial number that appeared to have been manufactured illegally. The gun was loaded with a magazine capable of holding 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, police said.

Garcia faces charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm with no serial number, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless driving, speeding, failure to drive in the proper lane, operating without insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and improper use of registration plates.

Garcia posted a $500,000 bond following his arrest and is expected to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on March 13.