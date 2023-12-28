CT man charged with fatally stabbing a Delaware man during an altercation

Police have arrested a man on murder and assault charges in the fatal stabbing of a Delaware man in Waterbury last week.

Sean Lawrence, 33, of Waterbury was charged Wednesday in the Dec. 22 murder of 37-year-old Jose Virola, according to the Waterbury Police Department. He faces charges of murder, first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

According to police, Virola was found shortly after 4:30 a.m. on the ground in the area of 27 First Ave. when officers responded there on the report of an unresponsive male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said they were investigating the incident as an untimely death before ruling it a homicide.

According to police, investigators believe Virola was involved in a disturbance with a female in the area before his death that led to a physical altercation between him and Lawrence. Lawrence and the female, whose identity has not been released, were known to each other, police said.

Virola suffered a stab wound during the altercation, according to police.

Police on Thursday said their investigation is still active and they anticipate additional arrests.

Lawrence was being held on a $3 million bond following his arrest and was expected to face a judge in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.