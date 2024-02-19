CT man charged with fleeing traffic stop on I-95 after being seen ‘racing’ on highway

A Connecticut man has been charged with eluding a traffic stop after he allegedly raced a BMW on Interstate 95 in Milford, police said.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, state police were alerted that two vehicles were racing on Interstate 95.

Responding troopers found two BMWs that were weaving in and out of traffic near Exit 44 and driving faster than 90 mph, according to Connecticut State Police.

A trooper tried to pull the drivers over by activating their lights and sirens, but the driver of one of the vehicles — a blue BMW — allegedly accelerated and sped off.

The trooper saw that BMW cutting in and out of traffic and the driver “maneuvering across multiple lanes and narrowly avoiding collisions in doing so,” police said.

The trooper terminated the attempted traffic stop but looked up the vehicle’s registration, which led them to a home in Norwalk. They spoke with the registered owner, who told police they would have the driver contact state police.

At about 9:30 p.m., 20-year-old Jake Palmer, of Norwalk, arrived at state police Troop G barracks and told police he had been driving the blue BMW, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, racing on a limited access highway, second-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, police said.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in New Haven on March 12, police said.