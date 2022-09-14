CT man charged with gun possession after allegedly fatally shooting woman who reportedly tried to stab him

A man was charged with gun possession after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, who he claimed was trying to stab him at an apartment in Stamford Tuesday night, according to Stamford police.

Police are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

Police responded to an apartment at 116 Woodside Green in Stamford before 10 p.m. after a man reported that his girlfriend tried to stab him and that he shot her.

Officers found the man outside the apartment building. The man did not attempt to flee the scene, according to police.

Police and emergency services entered the apartment and found the woman, identified as Stephanie Guirand, in the bedroom. She was pronounced dead by emergency services from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The man, identified as Anthony Vines, 40, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

He was held in lieu of $500,000 bail and taken to Stamford Superior Court for an arraignment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.