CT man charged with murder in death of grandmother found in Bristol home on Christmas

A man has been charged with murder after his elderly grandmother was found dead in her Bristol home on Christmas Day.

Anthony Jones, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday and held in lieu of a $5 million bond pending an arraignment in New Britain Superior Court, according to the Bristol Police Department.

Police on Wednesday said officers on Christmas responded around 11:30 a.m. on the report of a burglary to a home located at 42 Morningside Drive West, where members of the Bristol Fire Department helped them enter the residence. Police had initially said they were called to the home for a well-being check.

Once inside, officers found 83-year-old Diana Jones dead in a bedroom, according to police. Investigators initially called the death suspicious before the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that Jones died of incised wounds of her neck and blunt force trauma of her torso. The death was ruled a homicide.

Death of elderly woman found in Bristol home on Christmas Day ruled a homicide

Detectives with the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division were able to develop Anthony Jones as a suspect.

Investigators submitted a warrant on Jan. 11 to the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office seeking to charge Jones in the homicide. The warrant was served on Wednesday.

Bristol police said they were assisted in their investigation by the Connecticut State Police.