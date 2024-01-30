CT man charged with stealing truck with $30K of ice cream inside

A man faces larceny charges after police say he stole a truck with about $30,000 worth of ice cream inside in West Haven Monday night.

Officers with the West Haven Police Department began investigating the theft when they received a 911 call around 9 p.m. reporting that an ice cream truck had just been stolen from a business on Boston Post Road, according to police.

The victim told police he was delivering ice cream when the truck was stolen from the parking lot, police said. He said about $30,000 worth of ice cream was inside.

West Haven police began to canvass the area while also contacting Connecticut State Police troopers and alerting them to the theft. A trooper located the truck on Interstate 95 South in Milford.

According to police, officers with the Bridgeport Police Auto Theft Task Force and state police were able to get the driver to safely stop on the Exit 27A off-ramp. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Travis Jones, police said.

Jones was transported to the West Haven Police Department and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and first-degree larceny. He was held on $50,000 bond, police said.