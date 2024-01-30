CT man charged in street takeover in Milford that landed police officer in hospital

Police have charged a Bloomfield man in connection with a violent street takeover in December in Milford that led to a police officer suffering an injury.

Malik Robinson, 28, was taken into custody Monday and charged with racing, according to the Milford Police Department.

Police allege Robinson partook in a street takeover on Dec. 9 in the Stop & Shop parking lot at 855 Bridgeport Ave. A police officer responded to the parking lot around 1:45 a.m. on the report of a large gathering and spotted numerous vehicles and more than 100 individuals, police said.

According to police, the officer was confronted by several individuals and surrounded by a large crowd before he was hit and punched. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital. Police in December said the officer was off from work while he recovered.

Police also said fireworks were thrown at the officer’s cruiser, causing minor damage.

An extensive investigation by Milford police detectives led authorities to believe Robinson was at the street takeover and engaged in “dangerous motor vehicle stunts,” police said.

Police said they are still investigating and pursuing additional arrests.