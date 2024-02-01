CT man cleared of murder after three decades of witness lies, years in prison

One of the state’s most bewildering cases of wrongful conviction finally ended Thursday when a Superior Court Judge dismissed murder, robbery and conspiracy convictions against George Gould for killing a bodega owner 30 years ago.

Gould and another man, who has since died, were convicted solely on the testimony of a heroin-addicted prostitute who, in the decades following the murder of Eugenio Vega in New Haven, recanted her testimony, recanted her recantation and, ultimately recanted a third time.

At one point, the witness said she implicated Gould in murder after police detectives promised to buy her heroin. At another, nearly two decades later, she recanted because, she said, an investigator working for Gould’s defense befriended her and bought her a $204.43 television set.

As the case crawled from trial through decades of appeals, each more confused than the last by successive recantations, Gould was imprisoned, released, returned to prison and finally freed. Codefendant Ronald Taylor, who Gould met the night before the murder, had been released earlier so he could die of cancer at home with his family in 2011.

“George’s mother had always hoped that he would be released from prison while she was still alive and her wish was realized,” said attorney Richard Emanuel, whose work with colleague Joette Katz succeeded in winning dismissal of the case.

“I would like to thank the state, not only for the dismissal that was entered today, but for the state’s agreement, back in 2021, to reduce George’s sentence from 80 years to the 26 years he had already served,” Emanuel said.

Gould‘s mother died last year at age 86.

Katz expressed her appreciation to lawyers, who proceeded her in working for, or ruling in favor of Gould, in particular, Superior Court Judge Stanley, L. Fuger, Jr., who believed Gould to be innocent and tried to release him from prison in 2010.

Gould’s is the first case in which a dismissal follows an investigation by the newly formed Conviction Integrity Unit of the Chief State’s Attorney’s office. The unit, created to free the wrongly convicted and imprisoned, was conceived three years ago and has recently become operational.

In Gould’s case, the unit’s investigators and prosecutors prepared a comprehensive 74-page report that substantiates the claims on which Emanuel and Katz based their petition for reversal of conviction: Information has been developed that causes the prosecution to “lose confidence” in the conviction.

New Haven State’s Attorney Jack Doyle acknowledged as much in court Thursday, asking Judge Gerald L. Harmon to vacate the convictions. The judge did so and then dismissed the case at Emanuel’s request.

“I would like to thank everyone, and I’d like to say it’s been a long road, a long road to get a clean record,” Gould told the court. “That’s about all I have to say or want to say.“

Decades of legal wins and losses

Gould and Taylor were charged in 1993 and sentenced two years later to 80 years in prison after a jury convicted them of pushing their way into the La Casa Green bodega on Grand Street in New Haven’s Fairhaven section, binding Vega with an electric cord, putting him in a walk in refrigerator, shooting him in the head and emptying his safe of cash and jewelry..

Over the next quarter century, Gould and Taylor — until his death in 2011 — experienced a series of heart-stopping legal wins and losses, all based on the state’s vacillating star witness. Gould was freed in 2010 by a judge who decided he was innocent, but imprisoned again a year later when the Supreme Court disagreed. He was freed for good in 2021 when Harmon reduced his sentence to time served and the ordeal approached a conclusion..

That Gould’s conviction was so dependent on the recollection of an addict was not surprising considering when and where the murder took place. Connecticut cities were battered by drugs and associated crime in the 1990s. Fair Haven was typical. Most non-police witnesses against Gould and Taylor were prostitutes or addicts.

Testimony and lies

The Conviction Integrity Unit’s report uses police statements and trial testimony to capture what was taking place outside La Casa Green in Fair Haven in the minutes leading to Vega’s death at about 5:30 a.m. on July 4, 1993.

A woman who lived in an apartment across the street had cooked a batch of crack cocaine and, shouting from her kitchen window, invited a girlfriend to join her for some “cook ’em up.” The friend declined, said she was broke, then turned to ask for a cigarette from a passerby on Grand Avenue, a person she described to police as “a white man.”

She told the police the man wanted to know where, at dawn, he could cash a $10 lottery ticket. She directed him to La Casa Green, where Vega had just arrived in his van and was opening the store. City detectives managed to track down the white man, who became a suspect briefly because he had blood on his clothing. The blood turned out to be his own,the result of injecting drugs.

Around the corner, Taylor and Gould were leaving an apartment where they and others had spent the night drinking and doing drugs. The woman who lived there told the police she ordered her guests out then because she had to get her son dressed for school, apparently not realizing it was the morning of July 4.

Doreen Stiles, the woman whose testimony would put Taylor and Gould in prison for life, either was or was not walking by La Casa Green, depending on the version she would deliver over the next 20 years.

No one disputes that the entire case against Gould and Taylor hangs on Stiles’testimony.

In his closing argument at Gould’s 1993 trial, prosecutor James G. Clark told jurors, “This case rises and falls on the testimony of Doreen Stiles.” The assertion would reappear at the center of series of a subsequent decisions by the Supreme Court and other courts.

Katz made the same argument to the Conviction Integrity Unit.

“No other eyewitness identified Gould or Taylor as being at the scene,” Katz wrote. “There was no DNA evidence, no fingerprint evidence, no ballistics evidence, no trace evidence, or any other physical evidence connecting either man to the crime. Nor was there any evidence that Gould or Taylor were ever in possession of any item that was taken from the bodega where the homicide occurred.”

Stiles was a familiar figure in Fair Haven. She had, by her own account, a 10-bag a day heroin habit and supported herself by prostitution. She had difficulty walking due to a disability. She had to testify remotely at the original trial, by video recording, because she could not be moved from St. Raphael’s Hospital, where she was being treated for an uncontrolled, rapidly spreading and potentially fatal heart valve infection.

She testified that she said she had been limping past La Casa Green at about 5:35 a.m. when she saw a Black man enter the store. She said she was frightened by his demeanor and decided to hide in an alley.

The Supreme Court, in its decision denying Gould’s first appeal, described what followed:

“From her hiding place, Stiles heard the voices of three people arguing in the store, including Vega, who was screaming. She distinctly heard Vega and the defendants arguing about money and opening the safe. After a couple of minutes, Stiles heard a single gunshot.”

Two men “jetted” out of the store after the gunshot, Stiles testified. Based on photographs provided to her by the police, she identified them as Gould and Taylor.

Stiles’ testimony was persuasive, in spite of her precarious medical condition, in part because of the detail it included about the neighborhood and the activity at 5:30 in the morning.

It persuaded jurors, who sent Gould and Taylor to prison, where they lost their initial appeal to the Supreme Court.

Nothing changed for 11 years, until 2009, when the two men again challenged their convictions in a habeas corpus action. Stiles was again the star witness. But this time, she declared on the witness stand that everything she had testified to at the original trial had been a lie.

“You made it all up?” she was asked.

“Yes, I did,” she said.

There had been no angry voices overheard in an alley, no argument about a safe, no gunshot and no Taylor and Gould, she said.

“I wasn’t there,” she said “I lied.”

Public defenders representing Gould had Taylor had hired private investigator Gerald O’Donnell to assist with the habeas action. In an odd twist, he had formerly worked as an inspector for the office of the New Haven State’s Attorney and had assisted the original prosecution, according to the report by the Conviction Integrity Unit. Now he was looking for holes in the case.

In a remarkable piece of sleuthing, O’Donnell found Stiles in a nursing home in Manchester in December 2006. She had been living for a year in a room with her young daughter while undergoing rehabilitation for leg problems. She was using her maiden name. Within five minutes of O’Donnell’s arrival, Stiles had admitted that no part of her trial testimony was true. O’Donnell recorded and transcribed her statement.

When Stiles testified at the habeas trial before Superior Court Judge Stanley T. Fuger Jr. three years later, she tried to explain why she lied.

Three weeks after Vega’s death, she said the New Haven police picked her up on a prostitution and brought her to headquarters for questioning about the murder. At the time, Stiles said she was “dope sick” — shaking, shivering and suffering from cramps and symptoms of heroin withdrawal.

She said she told the detectives she knew nothing about the murder, but said they insisted she had been present and would not permit her to leave until she disclosed what she had seen and heard. At some point in what turned into as many as six hours of interrogation, Stiles said one of the detectives offered to help her to buy heroin if she answered his questions.

“Well, at that point, I remember I had — was shivering really bad, and I had really bad cramps in my stomach,” Stiles testified at the habeas hearing. “And I told him that I wanted to go home.”

“And what did they tell you?,” she was asked at the hearing. “Did they say you can go home?”

“They said I couldn’t leave until I told them what I saw and what I heard and that if I — the sooner that I told them, the quicker I’d feel better because they would take me to buy something to get high with,” she testified.

Stiles said she could tell from body language and other suggestions from her interrogators that they wanted to arrest Gould and Taylor.

“I was so sick, and you know, I kind of got the impression from what they did with the smiling thing that these two guys were somebody that they wanted either to arrest or somebody that they were looking for or somebody that they knew, you know,” Stiles testified.

“Okay,” she was asked. “Now, did they — did they ask you if these were the guys that you saw at La Casa Green?

“Yes,” she testified.

“Okay,” she was asked. “And what did you say?”

“Yes,” she testified.

“And was that true or false?” she was asked.

“False,” she testified.

Stiles testified that two detectives drove her from the police station to Fair Haven, where they gave her $60 she used to buy three $20 bags of heroin. Then, she said, they took her home.

The process was repeated in the run-up to a probable cause hearing that preceded the Gould and Taylor trial. That time, Stiles testified, the detectives paid for $100 worth of heroin for her and her boyfriend and held them in a hotel room the night before the hearing

The police have denied providing Stiles with drugs..

In March 2010, Fuger issued a 95-page decision for Gould and Taylor.

“There was no fingerprint evidence, there was no murder weapon recovered, there were no ‘fruits of the crime’ recovered and there was no DNA evidence at the crime scene that in any way linked the petitioners to this crime,” he wrote. “There is no doubt in this Court’s mind that the criminal trial testimony of Doreen Stiles, the witness upon whom the prosecution’s case rises and falls, was perjurious.”

Two weeks later, he released Gould and Taylor from prison on appeal bonds based on their what he called their “actual innocence.”

Freedom turned out to be short lived.

Fourteen months later, the Supreme Court decided Fuger had used the wrong legal standard to determine “actual innocence.” The high court reversed him, ordered a second habeas trial and sent Gould back to prison. Taylor was permitted to remain at home, where he died within months of colon cancer.

After what looked like Fuger’s victory for the defense, O’Donnell stopped visiting Stiles, something she would later say disturbed her because she thought they had become friends. He had stayed in touch with her during the months following their first visit at the nursing home. He did her favors. He bought the television and drove her to medical appointments or to visit her mother. Stiles said he gave her money to buy a stereo and suggested she might share in the proceeds of a wrongful conviction suit if Gould and Taylor prevailed.

Prosecutors, in the meantime, were preparing for a second habeas trial and they began looking for Stiles.

They found her in an apartment in New Haven. Two investigators took her to the police department where, in another recorded statement, she recanted again. This time, Stiles said she had falsely recanted to O’Donnell because he had “gotten inside her head” and “confused” her.

Stiles was subpoenaed to testify at the second habeas trial and was expected to revert to her original account: She heard an argument and gunshot and saw Gould and Taylor leave La Casa Green. But when the time came for Stiles to take the witness stand, she refused to testify, instead invoking her right against self incrimination.

Stiles would say during a later proceeding related to the case that some time before the start of the second habeas trial she was warned by a prosecutor that she would expose herself to a perjury charge if she continued to insist she had not seen Gould and Tayor at the murder scene.

With no live testimony by Stiles, the judge presiding over the second habeas trial, Samuel J. Sferrazza, relied on her video testimony from the 1995 trial. Based on that, he ruled against Gould. He concluded, among other things, that Stiles did not commit perjury at the original trial. Sferrazza based that conclusion in part on Stiles’ latest statement to the police, in which she claimed she was telling the truth at the original trial.

Gould appealed again to the state Appellate court and lost. The state Supreme Court declined to take a further appeal

The Conviction Integrity Unit reports that Stiles got one more opportunity to testify, again as the prosecution’s star witness. This time, it would be against O’Donnell, who had been charged with bribery and witness tampering based largely on Stiles statements to police that he had done her favors, like buying her a $204.43 television and driving her to medical appointments.

O’Donnell denied any wrongdoing and decided to fight the charges at a trial. He never disputed giving Stiles gifts and doing her favors, but demonstrated that the gifts and favors were made months after their first meeting at the Manchester nursing home, when she told him her original trial testimony was untruthful.

When the day of her court appearance arrived, Stiles again refused to testify, again asserting her right against self-incrimination. But, when the prosecution immunized her and she was compelled to testify, she recanted again, 18 years after Gould and Taylor had been convicted..

Stiles testified that she lied at the first trial. She said she was not at La Casa Green, knew nothing about the murder and had not seen either of the men.

Asked by the prosecution why she lied, she testified:

“Okay. At that time — I think I told you earlier about my drug habit. I was on the street for thirteen years, nowhere to live. I lived in cars, vans, abandoned houses. I lived — I had nowhere to go. My life was so hard.

“When New Haven Police Department picked me up and brought (me) to the detective bureau — when I was starting to go through withdrawal, I had been there so long from being questioned.

“They bought drugs for me. They bought me clothes; they took me out to eat. They took care of my needs and made it easy for me to just keep going on with that lie.

“I know it doesn’t sound right now, I can see that, but then I was out of — I couldn’t reason with reality. I had no — and I was sick, and I just couldn’t think right. I couldn’t think right. I don’t know how else to put it.”

The judge at O’Donnell’s trial dismissed a witness tampering charge and the jury acquitted him of two perjury charges. But he was convicted of bribery of a witness and tampering with a witness based on gifts to Stiles and sentenced to four years in prison..

“It is noteworthy,’ the Conviction Integrity Unit points out in its report, “that Stiles recognized that O’Donnell wanted her to tell the truth.”

“He told me not to worry,” Stiles testified. “You know, as long as I was honest and told the truth that everything would be good, would work out.”