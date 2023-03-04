A CT man faces state charges. Now he’s indicted on federal cocaine trafficking charges

A man from Meriden has been indicted on federal charges in connection to alleged cocaine trafficking, officials said.

A federal grand jury this week indicted Miguel Acevedo, 40, on two counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the U.S. attorney’s office, the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, and Meriden police said in a statement.

Court records show that in December 2022, Acevedo was out on bond for alleged state-level drug related charges when he allegedly sold drugs to undercover agents, officials said.

He was arrested on Feb. 14, leading to a search of his home where investigators allegedly found 50 grams of cocaine and more than $3,000 in cash, officials said.

Acevedo had been arrested on June 7, 2021, and charged with possession of crack cocaine and firearms. Following that arrest, police seized about 390 grams of cocaine and $281,000 in cash, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The state charges are pending in the Meriden court district, according to officials and court records.

The grand jury indictment also seeks the forfeiture of the cash and two vehicles owned by Acevedo and the cash that was seized when he was arrested.

The investigation into his alleged federal charges was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Task Force and the Meriden police.