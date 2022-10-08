A CT man facing trial on a gun charge was arrested on a gun charge. He had a rifle with a 30-round magazine.

A Shelton man who was free on bond in a case involving a gun and ammunition was charged with possessing a gun and ammunition, according to federal authorities.

Miguel Rivera, also known as “Macho,” 30, was indicted on Sept, 27 and appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria E. Garcia in New Haven and pleaded not guilty, according to federal authorities.

He has been in custody since July 13, 2022.

Authorities said Rivera possessed a Romarm/Cugir, AK Type Model, 7.62 x 39mm caliber, semi-automatic rifle containing a fully-loaded large capacity 30-round magazine.

He was initially charged on an indictment in Sept. 2020 with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and was released on a $100,000 bond, federal authorities said in a statement.

While he was awaiting trial in that case, Rivera allegedly unlawfully possessed he Krieghoff K80 12-gauge shotgun, about 50 rounds shotgun ammunition, and about 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition, the statement said.

The new indictment charges Rivera with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and committing the offense while on pretrial release, federal authorities said in the statement. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.