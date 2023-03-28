CT man fatally stabbed at home moved to suburbs for peaceful life for wife, young son

Arinzechukwu “Red” Ukachukwu had only just started living out his dream life with his wife and young child in a quiet, secluded area in Wilton — a far cry from bustling Brooklyn, New York, where he grew up — before his life was tragically cut short for reasons still unclear to his family.

“We’re all still reeling from this,” said Bianca Lager, Ukachukwu’s sister-in-law.

Lager described Ukachukwu — who was more commonly known as “Red” because of his red hair — as a “super caring, super empathetic” person who was a “hands-on dad.”

“Extremely dedicated to being a father,” said Lager, whose husband’s sister, Alisha, was married to Ukachukwu.

Ukachukwu was the “love of her life,” Lager said of Alisha.

“Their partnership is something that should be admired and talked about,” Lager added.

Ukachukwu was 39 years old when he was found dead in the garage of his Wilton home last Tuesday. Wilton police have charged 31-year-old Sebastian Andrews in Ukachukwu’s death after Andrews’ father called police and said he believed he saw his son stabbing the neighbor before dragging his body to the garage, according to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

Though police were able to speak to Andrews about the incident, an explanation for what happened has not been made clear. Andrews told investigators he went to Ukachukwu’s home the day of the stabbing because he had found “them trespassing on his property,” adding that he believed the late husband and father had looked at him “with eyes that looked insane,” the warrant said.

Wilton police have charged Andrews with one count of murder in the killing. Though nothing can bring back Ukachukwu, Lager said family members are searching for something that can explain what happened.

“There wasn’t any reason for this to happen,” Lager said. “And we’re really questioning why.”

The family has started a GoFundMe to help offset the funeral expenses and assist with income while his wife figures out how to manage without him. As of Tuesday, the page had raised just over $130,000 of its $150,000 goal.

Ukachukwu, Lager said, grew up in a big city and wanted a calmer upbringing for his 2-year-old son, Golden Gray, whose nickname is “GG.”

“Red was committed to a peaceful life for his son,” Lager said. “He was looking for peace, always. He was looking for love, always.”

Ukachukwu and his wife purchased their Wilton home last summer. The father and husband balanced his time between his freelance work, which involved marketing and videography, and renovating the family home, an undertaking he mostly did himself.

“They had dreams to do this for their son,” Lager said. “It’s important that she lives out those dreams.”

Daniella Merabi, who said she met Ukachukwu 10 years ago in New York through mutual friends, remembers him as a creative person who was kind with “such a pure heart.” He had a way of making people feel comforted and important, she said.

But what was most important to Ukachukwu was his family, Merabi remembers.

“I had the privilege of experiencing Red as a father and he was an amazing dad,” Merabi said. “He had such a knack for fatherhood.”

Merabi said Ukachukwu could tend to GG’s needs with ease and was excited to teach his son about the world.

“He was so caring as a father and if GG had a moment of expressing any discomfort Red was there,” Merabi said. “His face would light up anytime we spoke about GG and he would speak with joy on his face even as he is telling us how difficult parenting could be.”

Lager said family members going forward will do all they can to keep Ukachukwu’s memory alive, especially for his son. What little memory a 2-year-old can have will not be the only thing he knows about his father as he grows up, Lager said. It will be up to the family to make sure the boy knows what a kind, caring person his father was.

“It’s just devastating that GG has to grow up without that physical presence,” Lager said.