CT man found guilty of narcotics, firearm offenses

A jury on Friday found a Waterbury man guilty of narcotics trafficking and firearm possession charges, federal officials said.

The trial for Ramon “Mimo” Oquendo, 46, started on Feb. 24 and finished Friday when a federal jury in New Haven found him guilty of several charges related to a drug trafficking network, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Oquendo faces at least 10 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, or crack, and fentanyl; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Oquendo’s arrest stemmed from a larger investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force.

In August 2021, investigators intercepted phone calls in which Landdy Rodriguez of Waterbury, who was allegedly running a drug trafficking network, arranged for Oquendo allegedly to give fentanyl to other drug distributers including Sylvester “Bug” Vann, also of Waterbury, and Pedro Diaz of Pennsylvania, officials said.

Investigators watched Oquendo and during their surveillance allegedly witnessed multiple drug sales with Vann and Diaz. After one of the sales, in Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania state trooper stopped Oquendo and seized 48 grams of fentanyl, officials said.

Oquendo was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, after which investigators searched his home and found 100 grams of fentanyl, 64 grams of crack cocaine, 102 grams of methamphetamine and a large amount of marijuana, officials said.

They also found a ghost gun, ammunition, $50,000 in cash and materials for packaging and processing narcotics, officials said.

Oquendo has a criminal history that includes prior felony convictions for firearm and drug offenses, officials said. Because he is a convicted felon, he is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Vann pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl. Diaz pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the district attorney’s office.

They are all awaiting sentencing, officials said

Oquendo is set to be sentenced on May 25, officials said.