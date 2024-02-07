CT man gets 11 years in prison for selling drugs to Los Solidos gang members

An East Hartford man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison on a gang-related narcotics charge.

Luis Feliciano, also known as “Louminaty,” 39, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, during a hearing Tuesday in federal court in Hartford, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

The sentencing came after Feliciano pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin last February, officials said.

According to federal officials, an investigation into drug trafficking and firearm possession revealed that Feliciano distributed fentanyl and heroin — often with a xylazine additive — as well as cocaine and crack to his associates with the Los Solidos gang. He also distributed narcotics to other customers and distributors in the Hartford area, as well as those in Schenectady, New York and Bangor, Maine.

The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps and multiple search warrants.

Feliciano was arrested on April 13, 2022, after authorities searched his East Hartford residence and a Hartford apartment he used to store and process drugs, officials said. During the searches, authorities reported finding more than two kilograms of fentanyl, more than a kilogram of heroin, unspecified quantities of crack and powder cocaine, vials of xylazine, drug processing and packaging items and 40 rounds of ammunition.

On June 8, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Feliciano and 15 others with various narcotics distribution and firearm possession offenses.

Feliciano has been in custody since his arrest.

Federal officials said Feliciano’s criminal history includes prior felony convictions for drug distribution, firearm possession and assault offenses. Officials also said he was on probation at the time of his arrest in April 2022.