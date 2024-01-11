CT man gets 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting 6-year-old. Family of victim details child’s trauma

A New Haven man has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old in New Britain.

Michael Montez, 33, faced sentencing Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court where he was ordered to serve 12 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation. A violation of his probation conditions would expose him to an additional 13 years in prison, Judge Maureen Keegan ordered.

Montez’s sentence came after he pleaded guilty in October to one count each of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child, according to court records.

Montez was arrested by members of the New Britain Police Department in September 2022 on three counts each of first-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact, as well as one count of risk of injury to a minor. Several charges were dropped in light of the guilty pleas.

Court records indicate the allegations date back to 2021.

A letter written by the mother of the victim was read aloud in court before sentencing. In it, she identified Montez as a family member whom she allowed to live with her so he would not be homeless.

Montez was tasked with looking after the woman’s children while she went to work, she wrote. The mother said she no longer trusts her children with anyone, which has put a strain on her ability to work.

The girl frequently “zones out” to flashbacks of the sexual assaults, sending her into a breakdown that ends with her screaming and crying uncontrollably, the mother wrote. The girl is not doing well at school and constantly needs to know where her mother is to the point where just leaving the room to use the bathroom for a minute can send the girl into a panic, according to the mother.

The mother wrote that her daughter also lives in constant fear that Montez will come after her.

“This will never go away,” the mother’s letter stated.

Montez’s attorney, Southington-based Frank Canace, noted during the hearing that his client admitted to police during their investigation what he had done and took responsibility for his actions.

The victim’s father addressed the court immediately following Canace’s remarks and appeared to take offense to the notion that Montez owned up to his conduct, saying he only admitted to the allegations once confronted by authorities.

“There’s no silver lining in this,” the father said. “He’s a pedophile.”

“We gave you everything,” the father continued. “A roof over your head, trust.”

The girl’s father told the court he had to go through three combat tours in the military to develop Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, but that his 6-year-old daughter never had to leave her home to suffer from the same disorder.

“I guarantee life has a way of making things right,” the father said, looking in the direction of Montez. “And I just hope you get what you deserve.”

Keegan during the hearing ordered Montez not to have any contact with minors while he serves his probation. She also issued a standing criminal protective order on behalf of the victim that prohibits Montez from contacting her or coming within 100 yards of the girl until 2099.