CT man gets 50 years in prison for gunning down 23-year-old in Hartford in 2019

A man convicted of gunning down a 23-year-old man in Hartford in 2019 was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday.

Joseph Thorpe, 30, faced sentencing Friday in Hartford Superior Court, according to the courthouse clerk’s office. The hearing came after Thorpe in July was found guilty of one count of murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Roberto Vargas in Hartford on Aug. 3, 2019, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice.

Thorpe’s attorney did not return a request for comment Friday.

CT man found guilty of gunning down 23-year-old in 2019, leaving him on street

Hartford police were alerted to the shooting upon receiving a ShotSpotter notification at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of Farmington Avenue, where they found Vargas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Vargas was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he died later that morning, according to court records.

At the time of the shooting, police said Vargas had known his killer and that the shooting was not random.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the moments leading up to the shooting, showing a man, later identified as Thorpe, wearing a white tank top and black pants with a white stripe walking west on Farmington Avenue where he confronted Vargas, who was on a bicycle, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Several witnesses were also able to identify Thorpe as the shooting suspect. One witness said it appeared as though Thorpe had an issue with Vargas that resulted in an argument, the affidavit said. The same witness reported hearing gunshots before Vargas collapsed on the ground.

Another witness was around the corner from the incident at the time and reported seeing Thorpe running from the scene to his car on Laurel Street, according to the affidavit.

Thorpe admitted to police that he sold drugs to Vargas that night, court records said.

The handgun that was used was never recovered, according to court records.