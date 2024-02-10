CT man gets eight years in prison for violent assault of coworker

A former New Haven Public Works employee has been sentenced to eight years in prison after a violent assault against a coworker in 2018.

Henry Bell, 56, of New Haven, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Weiner in New Haven to eight years in prison followed by seven years of parole on Feb. 6, according to the CT Division of Criminal Justice.

A jury in New Haven Superior Court on Dec. 5, 2023, found Bell guilty of the crimes of Criminal Possession of a Firearm in violation of Connecticut General Statutes, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit in violation of Connecticut General Statutes, Assault in the Second Degree in violation of Connecticut General Statutes, Threatening in the First Degree in violation of Connecticut General Statutes, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree in violation of Connecticut General Statutes, and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree in violation of Connecticut General Statutes.

According to evidence introduced at trial, Bell pistol-whipped another Public Works employee with a firearm outside a New Haven residence on December 26, 2018. The firearm discharged during the altercation. The victim was not struck by gunfire but was hospitalized with injuries suffered during the assault.

The case was investigated by the New Haven Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah E. Jones and Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney David J. Strollo, with assistance from Inspectors Kevin Grenier and Inspector Michael Mastropetre.