CT man gets over 17 years in prison for sex with minor, convincing victim to send Snapchat videos

A Connecticut man has been sentenced in a federal court in Pennsylvania to 17 and a half years in prison for having sex with a minor as well as inappropriate communications with the victim on Snapchat.

Christopher Capozza, 42, of Newington faced sentencing Wednesday in federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania, after previously pleaded guilty to one count each of online enticement of a minor and one count of production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to federal officials, between July and December 2020, Capozza used Snapchat to “persuade, induce and entice” a minor to have sex. He also persuaded the minor to travel with him to Connecticut and Massachusetts “for the purposes of continuing their illegal sexual activity together,” federal authorities said.

In August of the same year, officials said Capozza convinced the minor to make several pornographic videos and send them to him on Snapchat.

The investigation was handled by the FBI, the Omaha, Nebraska Police Department as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Districts of Connecticut and Nebraska.