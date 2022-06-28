CT man gets prison for his role in ‘romance scams’ that bilked mostly older victims

A New Haven man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison or his participation in lottery and romance scams that defrauded “primarily elderly victims across the country” of millions of dollars, according to federal authorities.

Ralph Pierre, 22, of New Haven, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport to three years of supervised release, according to federal authorities.

Federal authorities said that, between about August 2015 and March 2020, “lottery scams, romance scams and other fraudulent means” were used to “induce elderly victims to provide (the perpetrators) with money, gifts and personal details.”

The “victims sent cash, money orders or checks through the mail to various addresses in Connecticut, and also wired or deposited money into bank accounts in Connecticut controlled by conspiracy members and their associates,” federal authorities said in a statement.

Pierre and other co-conspirators lived for a time at a residence in New Haven, where many packages containing cash, checks and money orders from victims were delivered, the statement said. “To help launder the money obtained from fraud victims, Pierre formed a fake charity, called ‘Global Protection Foundation,’ and opened four bank accounts in the fake charity’s name.”

Authorities said the investigation “revealed that these scams defrauded more than 200 victims across the U.S. of more than $5 million. Many of the victims were elderly and vulnerable, and some victims lost their life savings. One Connecticut victim lost more than $1 million.”

Pierre was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of money laundering. Three other individuals have been charged and convicted of offenses stemming from their participation in the scheme, the statement said.

Pierre, who is free on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on August 31.