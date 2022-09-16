A CT man is going to prison for defrauding Medicaid. Plus he has to pay back $150,380.

A man who had been living in Derby was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday for making false statements to receive Medicaid benefits, according to federal authorities.

Marvel Johnson, 50, a citizen of Jamaica, also was ordered to pay restitution of $150,380.83 and must serve three years of supervised release,

Johnson used fake social security numbers to enroll in the Connecticut Medicaid health care benefits program known as “Husky,” between about 2008 and 2020, according to federal authorities. In November 2015, he called Access Health CT, which runs Medicaid/Husky enrollment for Connecticut, and “provided false social security numbers in an attempt to receive retroactive insurance coverage for his recently-born son,” federal authorities said in a statement.

“Johnson did not receive the retroactive coverage for his son, but he and his family continued to remain enrolled in Husky,” the statement said. “In 2018, following a verification request by Access Health CT for a citizenship document, Johnson mailed a false New Jersey birth certificate bearing his name.”

Johnson was arrested in November 2020 and pleaded guilty to making false statements in health care matters in April. He is free on a $50,000 bond, but must report to prison on Dec. 1, according to federal authorities.