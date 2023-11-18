CT man guilty in shooting death of man found in abandoned Bridgeport building

A man has been convicted in the 2019 shooting death of another man who was found dead in the abandoned Bridgeport building, officials said.

Luis Roman, 27, was found guilty Friday of one count of murder in the death of 22-year-old Miguel Afzal, who disappeared on Nov. 21, 2019, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Afzal’s body was found in the Bridgeport building on Dec. 8, 2019, officials said.

Missing Bridgeport man found murdered in abandoned building, police say

A medical examiner determined that he died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide. Roman was arrested in Lorraine, Ohio in 2021 and extradited to Connecticut.

Prosecutors Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Justina Moore and Fairfield Judicial District State’s Attorney Joseph T. Corradino presented evidence in his case for five days. The jury returned their verdict after deliberating for one day, officials said.

“The jury worked hard to reach an appropriate verdict based on the law and the facts,” Corradino said following the verdict.

Corradino also commended the Bridgeport Police Department homicide squad, the state police canine unit and the FBI CAST unit for joint efforts on the investigation.

“We rely on the experience and professionalism of our law enforcement officers to bring these cases to a close for the victims and the safety of the community,” he said.

Judge Earl B. Richards III revoked Roman’s $2 million bond following his sentencing, officials said.

Roman faces a maximum of 60 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2024, officials said.