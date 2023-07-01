A CT man had $750,000 in a minivan. He’s forfeiting it and drug trafficking is sending him to prison

A New Haven man has pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy charges in connection to his role in a drug trafficking ring after investigators allegedly found more than $750,000 in cash, 19 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl in a minivan that was registered to him, officials said.

Jashon Spearman, also known as “J” or “Deuce,” appeared in court in Hartford this week and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and unspecified amounts of crack and heroin, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Spearman, 35, allegedly sold the drugs in and around the West Hills neighborhood, including the McConaughy Terrace housing complex in New Haven, officials said.

Spearman’s arrest stemmed from an investigation that started in the fall of 2021. Investigators found that Spearman was receiving fentanyl and heroin from James Killard in New York and was getting shipments of cocaine from the mail from Puerto Rico, arranged by Jean “Mangui” Mangual-Castro of West Haven, officials said.

A Connecticut drug dealer got prison. He has to give up a Rolex and $200,000 in jewelry too.

Spearmen then allegedly distributed the drugs to others, many of whom packaged up and sold the fentanyl and crack at the McConaughy Terrace housing complex, officials said.

Spearman and Hillard were arrested in the Bronx, New York, on Feb. 4, 2022, after investigators searched Hillard’s car and found more than 7,000 folds of heroin and fentanyl and about $30,000 in cash, officials said.

Investigators then searched several more locations, including a home on Ward Street and multiple vehicles that Spearman was suspected of using to store drugs. They found 19 kilograms of cocaine, $750,400 in cash, jewelry and fentanyl in a minivan registered to Spearman and more cash, money counters and multiple cell phones and five firearms in the Ward Street home, officials said.

Spearman and six others were indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 15, 2022 and Spearman, Mangual-Castro and two others were also charged on April 19, 2022 with trafficking cocaine through the mail from Puerto Rico, officials said.

All 11 defendants connected to the investigation have now pleaded guilty and Spearman has agreed to forfeit the seized cash, firearms and three vehicles, officials said.

He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 16 and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, officials said.