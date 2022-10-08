A CT man had drugs, guns, 24 cells phones and $11K in cash in his house. Now he’s headed to prison

A Norwich man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for gun and drug offenses, according to federal authorities.

Dwayne Johnson, 46, was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to a total of 130 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release,, according to federal authorities.

Johnson, a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing firearms, in 2017 had two 12 gauge shotguns, shotgun shells, and quantities of cocaine and marijuana, federal authorities said in a statement.

The Waterford and Town of Groton Police Departments then executed a state search warrant at Johnson’s former residence in Waterford in 2018 as part of an overdose death investigation and seized about 200 grams of fentanyl, about 100 grams of cocaine, “smaller quantities of crack cocaine and heroin, items used to process and package narcotics, 24 cell phones, more than $11,000 in cash, and a loaded .45 caliber handgun,” the statement said.

Johnson pleaded guilty in May 2019 to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance, the statement said.

While he was free on bond, Johnson also was arrested by the Norwich Police Department after a shooting occurred at his Norwich residence in August 2019 and a related search of the home turned up about 105 grams of cocaine and a quantity of fentanyl, the statement said. Johnson has been in custody since then.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Town of Groton, Norwich and Waterford police departments.