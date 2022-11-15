A CT man had more than 250 images and videos depicting pornography. Some victims were infants and toddlers.

A Branford man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Tuesday for for possessing child sex abuse images, according to federal authorities.

Michael Holm, 43, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 10 years of supervised release, according to federal authorities. Dooley also ordered Holm to pay $29,000 in restitution to victims whose images he possessed and distributed, federal authorities said.

Authorities, citing court documents and statements made in court, said that from approximately September 1, 2014 to March 8, 2021, “Holm possessed images and videos of child pornography on his iPhone and in his online Dropbox account.”

“He also used various other websites and mobile applications, such as ChatStep, Kik, Discord, Skype, and others, to distribute child pornography to others, sometimes in exchange for child pornography in return,” authorities said in a statement. “A review of Holm’s iPhone and online accounts revealed that, during this time period, he possessed at least 142 unique image files and 118 unique video files of child pornography, including images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.”

Authorities said in the statement that Holm engaged in some of the conduct while he was on federal supervised release for a prior child pornography offense. He had been sentenced in August 2001 to three months in prison and five years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Holm has been in custody since his arrest on May 24, 2021 and he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in Sept. 2021, authorities said.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Neeraj N. Patel and Katherine E. Boyles.

To report cases of child exploitation, visit www.cybertipline.com.