CT man killed in motorcycle crash in Idaho

A 75-year-old Terryville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Idaho, according to Idaho police.

The man was driving a Honda GL1800 motorcycle on US12 in Idaho County, Idaho just after noon on July 6 when he was struck head on by another motorcyclist, according to police from Idaho State Police District 2 in Lewiston.

Investigators found that the man from Terryville was driving eastbound near milepost 140 when a 55-year-old man from Sidney, British Columbia, who was driving his Ducati Multistrada motorcycle west tried to make an illegal pass around an Idaho Transportation Department dump truck, police said.

The Ducati struck the Honda head on and the man from Terryville was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The motorcyclist from British Columbia was taken to a hospital in an air ambulance, police said.

Investigators said that both men were wearing helmets. The Terryville man’s family has been notified, police said, but his name has not yet been released.

The crash is still being investigated by the Idaho State Police.