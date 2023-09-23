CT man killed, two wounded in Hartford shooting

A man was killed and two people were wounded in a shooting in Hartford on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 34 Westland Street for a ShotSpotter notification at about 11:01 p.m. and found a man who was unresponsive inside a vehicle, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Denzel Bell, 47, of Hartford, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s were also found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Investigators believe they were struck by bullets fired from a passing vehicle and that they were not the intended targets, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and were investigating.