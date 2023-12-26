CT man killed after vehicle leaves road, strikes tree

A man was killed when the vehicle he was riding in left the road and struck a tree in Salisbury on Christmas Day.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on Route 44, in the area of Twin Lakes Road, where 23-year-old Avery Joseph Nelson of Norfolk was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Connecticut State Police.

Nelson was a passenger in a 1995 Volvo 850 T-5R being driven by a 20-year-old Canaan man east on Route 44, where he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the westbound lane and into the shoulder before striking a tree, state police said. A rod iron gate at Twin Lakes Farm was damaged during the crash, according to state police.

The driver of the Volvo suffered serious injuries and was taken to Sharon Hospital, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash has been asked to contact Trooper Lukas Gryniuk at 860-626-1820.