A CT man was making ghost guns in a shipping container. He is sentenced to more than 2 years in prison.

A Manchester man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for illegally making ghost guns in a shipping container in Suffield and selling them, officials said.

Andrew Francoeur, 36, appeared in court on Wednesday and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Francoeur was charged as part of an ongoing investigation into ghost guns — privately made firearms that can’t be traced — in Connecticut officials said.

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found that Francoeur was buying firearm parts from a Missouri-based company and having them shipped to him. He was then making firearms inside a shipping container in Suffield and selling some of them, according to officials.

While Francoeur was incarcerated in state custody for other drug and firearm related offenses in September 2022, investigators searched the shipping container and found tools for making firearms, parts of guns and ammunition. Two months later investigators found a .22 caliber rifle, more than 1,800 rounds of ammunition, 25 high-capacity magazines, M-80 explosives, firearm gear and parts and other items in two storage bins owned by Francoeur, officials said.

Francoeur pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and one count of manufacturing and dealing in firearms without a license in April. His criminal history includes prior felony convictions for firearm, drug, burglary and failure to appear offenses, according to officials.

A person who has been convicted of felonies cannot possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Judge Bryant ordered that Francoeur’s sentence will run consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.