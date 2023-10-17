CT man ordered to pay $449K in restitution for role in scheme that used social media to scam women for money

A Norwich man was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison for defrauding people out of thousands of dollars through a scheme in which victims were befriended through social media using false identities and coaxed into sending money.

Dexter Enwerem, 36, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release during a hearing in federal court in New Haven, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The sentence came on the heels of Enwerem in May pleading guilty to a single count each of tax evasion and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, officials said.

Between September 2019 and March 2021, Enwerem participated in a scheme in which his co-conspirator befriended a number of individuals through Facebook and Instagram by making “false representations,” federal officials said.

According to officials, the co-conspirator would sometimes move the communications over to Google Hangouts, where they could speak over video calls or direct message each other, as the relationship progressed and would eventually ask for money “based on various false representations of need.”

The individuals who were victimized, who were primarily women, sent money through wire transfers, checks, money orders and cash. Money was either wired into bank accounts controlled by Enwerem or mailed to an address where he could receive packages, federal officials said.

In total, federal officials said the scam defrauded multiple victims out of about $450,000.

Enwerem wired about $220,000 of the funds to bank accounts in Nigeria and, when asked about the nature of the transfers, “falsely stated that the recipients were family members and that the funds were intended to take care of his grandmother and for household expenses,” federal officials said.

Authorities said Enwerem also failed to pay taxes on the money he obtained.

As part of his sentence, Enwerem was ordered to pay about $449,000 in restitution to the victims of the scam and about $127,000 in back taxes for the 2019 and 2020 tax years, officials said.