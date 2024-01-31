CT man pleads guilty to narcotic charges stemming from investigation into fatal overdose at Mohegan Sun

A New Haven man has pleaded guilty in federal court to narcotics offenses connected to an investigation in the wake of a fatal drug overdose at a Connecticut casino.

Jerrard Santiago, 43, of New Haven, entered his pleas Monday in federal court in New Haven, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, a controlled substance, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

Each count carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, federal officials said.

Santiago is scheduled to face sentencing on April 22.

According to federal officials, an investigation was launched after an individual who had bought narcotics in a restroom at Mohegan Sun on May 18, 2021, overdosed on the casino floor and died about 11 days later.

During the subsequent investigation, authorities made a controlled purchase of fentanyl and heroin from Santiago on Feb. 3, 2023, and another narcotics purchase from him 11 days later, according to officials.

Santiago has been detained since his arrest on March 30, 2023.