CT man previously convicted of felony gets prison time for illegally selling firearms

A previously convicted felon has been sentenced to prison for illegally selling firearms, federal officials said.

Daquan Lamont Wright, 26 of Bridgeport, faced sentencing on Monday in federal court in New Haven, where he received a 30-month prison term followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The sentencing came after Wright pleaded guilty in July to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, federal officials said.

According to federal officials, an investigation revealed that Wright was illegally selling firearms without a license.

During the investigation, authorities in January and February made three controlled purchases of handguns from Wright, federal officials said. One of the guns had been reported stolen in North Carolina.

Officials said Wright indicated to authorities during the investigation that he was in possession of other firearms and firearm parts.

Wright was arrested on March 13. Authorities searched his Bridgeport residence the same day, finding a Glock 43 handgun, ammunition and various gun parts, according to officials.

Federal authorities noted that Wright had previously been convicted of theft of a firearm and possession with intent to sell narcotics — felonies that disqualify him from having guns or ammunition.

Wright has remained in custody since his arrest in March.