CT man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assault

A Hamden man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman two summers ago, state officials said.

Daren Sarcione, 55, appeared in court in New Haven Monday and was sentenced by Judge Jon M. Alander to 15 years in prison, to be suspended after he serves 10 years behind bars. His time in prison will be followed by another decade on probation, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice.

A jury found Sarcione guilty on June 6 of first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint for reportedly holding a woman down on a bed and forcibly sexually assaulting her in Hamden on July 18, 2021, state judicial authorities said.

Hamden man convicted of 2021 sexual assault

His case was investigated by the Hamden Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Davis and Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Danielle Hottin with assistance from Inspector Racheal Cain, state judicial authorities said.

Sarcione is in custody at the New Haven Correctional Center, according to Department of Correction records.