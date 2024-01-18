CT man sentenced to over four years for fentanyl trafficking tied to Los Solidos gang activity

A Hartford man has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking that authorities say was gang-related.

Angel Delgado, 59, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Hartford, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. His prison term was ordered to be followed by four years of supervised release, officials said.

Delgado’s sentencing comes after he accepted a plea bargain on Feb. 22, 2023, pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Federal officials said an investigation into gang-related drug trafficking and firearm possession by members of Los Solidos revealed that Luis Feliciano — also known as “Louminaty” — distributed fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack to customers and other distributors in the Hartford area, including Delgado, and individuals in New York and Maine. The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps, according to officials.

Federal officials said an investigator successfully ordered 20 sleeves of fentanyl from Delgado over the phone on March 31, 2022, after intercepted calls showed that Feliciano had recently supplied Delgado with drugs. Delgado was arrested at a hotel in Hartford where he was living at the time.

Authorities reportedly found Delgado with about 250 sleeves of fentanyl and 13 capsules of cocaine. According to officials, a search of his hotel room then reportedly turned up another 1,700 sleeves of fentanyl, including some that contained a mixture of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and xylazine — a drug used for sedation, anesthesia and muscle relaxation.

Officials noted that Delgado’s prior criminal history spans about 35 years and includes 26 convictions for drug, assault, failure to appear and violation of a protective order charges, as well as other other offenses.

Delgado had been detained since his arrest. On June 8, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Delgado, Feliciano and 14 others with various narcotics distribution and firearm possession offenses.

Feliciano has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.