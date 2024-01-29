CT man sentenced to prison for trying to entice underage girl after sending her explicit photo

A Connecticut man was sentenced to a year in prison Monday after prosecutors say he sent an underage female relative an explicit photo and tried to entice her into sexual behavior.

Tyler Gawel, 37, of Meriden was sentenced Monday in New Britain Superior Court after previously pleading no contest to felony charges of risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer.

Gawel’s prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of probation. During that time, a violation would expose him to an additional nine years behind bars, a judge ordered.

Gawel will also have to undergo sex offender evaluation and treatment while on probation and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. While on probation, he will be prohibited from having contact with any minors and must stay away from places where children are known to congregate, a judge informed him Monday.

According to prosecutors, Gawel was arrested by members of the Newington Police Department in September 2022 after sending a female family member an explicit photo of himself. Prosecutors said he also engaged in “concerning conversations” with the girl through a messaging platform and tried to entice her into sexual activities with him.

Police at the time of the arrest said the victim in the case was 14 years old.

Prosecutors on Monday noted that Gawel’s prior criminal history includes convictions of fourth-degree sexual sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He previously had to register as a sex offender for 10 years, according to prosecutors.

A judge on Monday issued a protective order on behalf of the victim that bars Gawel from contacting her for the rest of his life.