A CT man is set to face a jury soon. Why it’s a second trial in a brutal street slaying.

A Connecticut man who is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Delano “Dela” Gray in 2007 is set to face a jury soon, more than 10 years after he was arrested.

Donald Raynor, now 38, was arrested on June 14, 2013, six years after Gray was shot and killed on the streets of Hartford. Raynor, whose bond is now set at $1.5 million, has been incarcerated since that day.

On Jan. 8, Raynor will return to a Hartford courtroom for one of his last pre-trial hearings, with jury selection in his case scheduled to start next month. He is charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty, still maintaining his innocence.

This will be the third time he has faced a jury in connection to Gray’s killing.

Gray’s mother told a judge years back that it was agonizing to see her son’s case go to trial twice.

Raynor’s case was first tried before a jury in 2014, but ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury. The next year, he went to trial again. He was found guilty and sentenced to 60 years in prison, records show.

That conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court in 2020, but a combination of COVID-19 related court closures and delays due to lab reports and ballistics testing have kept him behind bars since then.

In a letter to the Courant sent from jail just before the start of the new year, Raynor said he is hopeful for what 2024 has in store. He hopes the next jury he faces will not find him guilty.

“I hope that in 2024 in the upcoming hearings that that state will be exposed and that I will be exonerated,” said Raynor, who feels he has been wrongfully detained for the past decade.

The victim’s death

Police were called to 97 Enfield St. on June 18, 2007, for reports of a shooting. They found Gray, 22, lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and head. The area was littered with shell casings and multiple nearby vehicles had been peppered with bullets, according to a warrant affidavit for Raynor’s arrest.

Police said Gray was a known member of the “Ave” street gang, which was operating in the area of upper Albany Avenue and Vine Street. The gang was in “direct conflict” with a rival gang, Money Green Bedroc, which investigators said had been pushing their own drug sales into the Ave’s territory.

Raynor, also known as Amen or Don Juan, was the “recognized leader” of Money Green Bedroc, investigators said in the warrant affidavit. They cited multiple documented police reports, conversations with various state, local and federal law enforcement sources, and communications between gang members, including intercepted jail letters from known members and phone calls and internet postings, that allegedly confirmed Raynor’s leadership.

“Raynor is feared and respected by members and associates of the enterprise, as well as by rival gang members, because of his willingness to engage in violence,” police said in the warrant affidavit.

Investigators included confessions in the warrant affidavit from a cooperating coconspirator, who told police he was driving when Raynor allegedly shot and killed Gray. He said they had gone out that night looking for someone to shoot, the affidavit says.

“We decided to go look for someone that we might have had beef with in the past. We were not just looking to shoot anyone on the street. We were looking for someone that might shoot Donald or me if they saw us out,” he told police in a series of statements. “We were not looking for anyone specifically other than looking for someone that would shoot us and we figured we would shoot them first.”

He reportedly recounted the shooting to police, according the the warrant affidavit:

“It was about 2 in the morning and Donald wanted to shoot Delano because Delano had shot at Donald like a year before,” he said, describing Raynor as being “in the backseat with a high power rifle.”

“Donald put down the back window on the driver’s side, hung out the window and shot at Delano like 10 times as I drove slowly past,” he said.

“I seen Delano fall and I drove off.”

He told police the two went back to Raynor’s apartment and watched a news report about a killing on Enfield Street.

“And we knew it was Delano,” he told police..

Investigators said in the warrant affidavit that they were able to verify multiple parts of statements, including the number of shots fired. Raynor and his family have taken issue with the credibility of the informants’ statements to investigators.

Raynor last appeared in court in December, with members of his family filling the courtroom, as they have for every court appearance for a decade.

His brother, Byron Raynor, said he has “a big support system” that has “been there every step of the way.”

“There’s always somebody there. He’s never been in court by himself,” said Byron Raynor.

But the family is left frustrated, confused, and feeling frozen in time by the continued delays.

“We’re just kind of in a limbo situation and it makes no sense to us or to him,” Byron Raynor said.

Byron Raynor said it has “been a long road” for their family, including Raynor’s daughter, who was 10 when her father was arrested and is now an adult.

“We’re flabbergasted by this,” said Byron Raynor, who was hoping his brother’s bond would be lowered to an affordable amount. “If he could fight from the outside it would be so much better for him.”

At the December hearing, Raynor’s defense attorney, Trent LaLima, asked a judge to reduce his bond so he could be with his family while he awaits trial.

“This is an extremely long time for a case to be awaiting trial,” LaLima said, adding that Raynor’s family and friends, and a former teacher, were willing to support him until his trial begins, if he were to be released on bond.

LaLima argued that Raynor’s case “represents an unusually long period of time of pre-trial detention.”

“Each additional day between now and trial, he still will never get that back,” he said, noting there more than three years since his conviction was overturned.

“In the last year alone, there have been numerous delays of Mr. Raynor’s retrial, much of which has been attributed to delays in lab testing of firearms.”

LaLima said he was notified on May 30, 2023 that firearms would need to be retested. Lab reports were only finally received Nov. 29,. 2023, resulting in another six month delay for LaLima to get the materials and begin preparations for trial, he said.

LaLima asked the judge to reduce Raynor’s bond to $750,000, arguing the “current bond amount is unreasonable and more than necessary to ensure the safety of the public and the defendant’s attendance in these proceedings.”

Judge David P. Gold denied the request to reduce his bond. He said $1.5 million was still considered a reasonable bond “given the nature of the case.”

Gold acknowledged that his case has lasted an unusual length of time.

“I realize that the procedural history of this case is probably unique in the sense that the case was 6 years old at the time of the original arrest,” he said. But he upheld the bond as Raynor faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted, he said.

Donald Raynor said he often feels defeated, but remains hopeful as he awaits his next trial.

“The feeling that envelopes my very essence of being locked up for 10 year and 6 months without an upheld conviction are mixed. First is that I’m hopeful and optimistic, as it proves the oppression of the state and the fortitude of the human spirit. No matter how much power they exert over me they cannot seem to subdue my resistance to searching for Justice,” he said in his letter.

Donald Raynor and his brother have been hopeful before.

Byron Raynor said that when the Supreme Court reversed the appellate court’s judgement and ordered a new trial, he was as hopeful as he’s been since his brother was first put behind bars.

When Donald Raynor appealed his case, an appellate court affirmed his conviction, but the Supreme Court found the appellate court improperly upheld the decision to deny Raynor’s motion for a Porter hearing during his trial.

The purpose of a Porter hearing in Connecticut is to determine what evidence is reliable and relevant. Donald Raynor’s request for a porter hearing concerned ballistic evidence.

Investigators and prosecutors had relied heavily on evidence that linked Donald Raynor to a specific rifle, .223-caliber Kel-Tec firearm, that evidence shows was used in Gray’s killing.

In the warrant for Donald Raynor’s arrest, investigators said that through a tip from an informant gang member, police seized 8 firearms from a garage on Eastford Street that was being used as a weapons storage unit for members of Money Green Bedroc and members of a North End gang called West Hell.

Police seized a rifle that was matched to shell casings from Gray’s killing. They found the rifle in a duffle bag with a pair of rubber coated gloves, which were tested for DNA, and came back with a hit: Raynor’s DNA was reportedly on the gloves, records show.

‘So many things that don’t make sense to us’

Gray’s case was also featured in the state’s cold-case playing card project, in which decks of cards are sold to prison inmates with information about unsolved homicides and missing persons cases printed on each card. Raynor’s arrest came after an inmate gave police information about Gray’s killing.

In his appeal, Raynor had argued that reports issued by the National Academy of Sciences called into question the reliability of firearm examinations. He asked for a Porter hearing to determine whether ballistic evidence in his case was admissible, and it was denied.

The Supreme Court also found that evidence introduced about a shooting on Baltimore Street eight months after Gray’s killing that reportedly involved the same rifle, was too prejudicial for the jury to hear.

Evidence that Raynor was allegedly involved in the Baltimore shooting using the same weapon “ only minimally increased the probability that he was the shooter who used that weapon eight months prior during the Enfield Street murder,” the Supreme Court said in its opinion.

“There was no evidence to suggest that the Baltimore Street shooting was motivated by or related to the earlier Enfield Street murder,” the Supreme Court said in their decision.

The Supreme Court’s opinion, said Byron Raynor, was a ray of light in a dark decade.

“It was a huge relief,” he said. It didn’t last.

“In 2020 when the Supreme Court vacated the sentence, that was a big deal. I thought that was going to shed more light on this, we figured he would already be home or be offered a deal or something.”

But that has not been the case.

“It’s been very very stressful, there’s still hope obviously, but there are so many things that don’t make sense to us. They have beat around the bush for 10 years.”

Raynor told the Courant that if he were found not guilty or exonerated, he planned to study law and advocate for people who are wrongfully convicted or incarcerated.

Reputed Gang Leader Gets 60 Years In 2007 Slaying

Gray’s family could not be reached for comment. At Raynor’s last sentencing, Gray’s mother Shirley Harris asked the judge to sentence Raynor to the maximum punishment.

In a statement read by the prosecutor, she told the judge “if he gets 100 years, it still would not be enough.”

According to an obituary for Gray, he was engaged and was planning to leave Connecticut later that summer to go to school in New York.