CT man who trafficked kilos of cocaine through the mail from Puerto Rico gets 12 years in prison

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking ring in New Haven.

Jashon Spearman, 35, of New Haven was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Hartford where a judge ordered his prison term be followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

During the sentencing, a judge ordered him to forfeit cash, jewelry, firearms and three vehicles that were seized during the investigation.

The sentencing comes on the heels of Spearman pleading guilty last June to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and a quantity of cocaine base (“crack”) and heroin, federal officials said.

In the fall of 2021, the New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and New Haven Police Department began investigating Spearman and others for the distribution of fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine in and around the West Hills neighborhood, according to federal authorities. The drug ring’s territory included the McConaughy Terrace housing complex on South Genesee Street, officials said.

The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps, fixed video surveillance and controlled purchases of narcotics.

Authorities said they discovered that Spearman — who also goes by “J ” and “Deuce” — was receiving fentanyl and heroin from James Hillard of New York and shipments of kilogram quantities of cocaine through the U.S. Mail from Puerto Rico. The shipments, according to officials, were arranged by Jean Mangual-Castro, also known as “Mangui,” of West Haven.

Spearman would then distribute the drugs he received to others who would process, package and sell the narcotics at the McConaughy Terrace housing complex, according to authorities.

On Feb. 4, 2022, authorities arrested Spearman and Hillard after they met in the Bronx. A search of Hillard’s car turned up more than 7,000 folds of heroin/fentanyl and about $30,000, officials said.

Four days later, investigators conducted search warrants at several locations, including a residence on Ward Street in New Haven where Spearman reportedly distributed narcotics, and vehicles he was suspected of using to store narcotics, officials said.

While searching a minivan, authorities said they found about 19 kilograms of cocaine, and a search of a vehicle registered to Spearman turned up just over $750,400, assorted jewelry valued more than $112,000 as well as fentanyl, crack and heroin.

While searching the Ward Street residence, authorities said they found additional cash, several money counters and numerous cell phones. During the searches, investigators also seized five firearms.

On Feb. 15, 2022, a grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment charging Spearman, Hilliard and six others with narcotics trafficking offenses.

On April 19, 2022, Spearman, Mangual-Castro and two others were charged in a separate indictment in connection with the trafficking of cocaine through the mail from Puerto Rico.

Federal officials said all 11 individuals who were charged during the investigation have pleaded guilty.

Mangual-Castro was sentenced to 10 years in prison on May 11, 2023. On Dec. 12, 2023, Hillard was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.