CT Man Tried To Bring Gun On Plane: TSA + Company Fined $2.4M: CT News

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Thursday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

The handgun, which was loaded with 10 bullets, was discovered at a security checkpoint, according to TSA.>>>Read More.

A controversial crematorium planned for town has gotten a new lease on life.>>>Read More.

The company was fined for not properly operating certain equipment at its factory, which led to the polluting of the river.>>>Read More.

Five high schoolers ate a "food-like substance believed to be infused with an illegal substance," the school's spokesperson said.>>>Read More.

The iconic store has been a mainstay in town for 100 years. It is now run by his son and grandson.>>>Read More.

"I think this would be a good time for a beer," FDR after 1933 Beer Permit Act passage. With 125 craft breweries in CT, any day is good.>>>Read More.

Totals pass last year’s fundraising efforts by almost $300,000.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

