CT man wanted for attempted murder in double shooting in East Hartford apprehended in Hamden

A man wanted on attempted murder, assault and firearm charges tied to a double shooting in East Hartford was apprehended in Hamden Wednesday.

Terrance Brown was taken into custody after investigators from the New Haven and Hamden Police Departments identified his vehicle and allegedly found a stolen firearm with a high-capacity magazine, according to Officer Marc Caruso of the East Hartford Police Department.

Caruso said in a statement that Brown was wanted in connection with a shooting in East Hartford reported on Jan. 11 at 200 Nutmeg Lane, where officers responded just after 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds as well as several bullet casings, a handgun and a rifle, according to police.

The man was treated at the scene by police and firefighters before he was taken to an area hospital.

Shortly thereafter, East Hartford police responded to Philips Farm Road on a report of an injured man who was knocking on doors asking for help. Police responded to the area and found the man on Silver Lane suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The second victim was also taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police at the time said both victims were expected to survive.

Caruso said Brown faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $1 million bond pending a court appearance.

“The East Hartford Police Department would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the Hamden and New Haven Police Department’s for their diligent efforts in locating and apprehending Brown,” Caruso said. “Their swift action and teamwork have led to the capture of an armed and dangerous suspect.”