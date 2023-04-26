CT man who went on three-day crime spree, committing multiple robberies and making bomb threat, gets three years in prison

A 41-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison for committing four robberies throughout Connecticut in three days in January 2022, including one in which he left something on a gas station counter and told the clerk it was a bomb.

Jeremy Marotti received sentences in multiple judicial jurisdictions on Tuesday after taking deals in which he previously pleaded guilty to four felony counts of first-degree robbery, according to court records. His prison term will be followed by three years of probation.

Marotti pleaded guilty in a series of robberies between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, 2022, in the towns of Cromwell, Meriden, Cheshire and Windsor Locks, court records show. He was captured following a hold-up at a gas station/convenience store on Main Street in Cromwell on Jan. 30, 2022.

Cromwell police said Marotti implied he had a gun and left a device on the counter, saying it was an explosive, before fleeing. The state police bomb squad later determined the item was not an explosive device.

Authorities used K9s to track Marotti, finding a box cutter and a pack of cigarettes he discarded before locating him.

Once he was in custody, investigators were able to tie Marotti to multiple robberies reported over the previous two days, including a mini-mart on Spring Street in Windsor Locks on Jan. 28, 2022, in which the clerk said the suspect brandished a gun.

He was also tied to a robbery in Cheshire and a hold-up at a Dunkin Donuts in Meriden — both of which were reported on Jan. 28, 2020.

Marotti was expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Wednesday on charges of second-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny and first-degree breach of peace, stemming from an incident in Berlin on Jan. 29, 2022.