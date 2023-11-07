CT mother charged with DUI, child endangerment after dropping child off at middle school

A mother faces DUI and child endangerment charges after failing multiple field sobriety tests when she dropped off her child at a middle school in Ledyard on Monday.

Christina Morrissette, 33 of Mashantucket, was arrested after police responded to the Ledyard Middle School in the Gales Ferry section of town at about 11:49 a.m. on the report of an intoxicated person, according to the Ledyard Police Department.

Officers who responded to the call were told a woman, later identified as Morrissette, had pulled into the parent drop-off area of the school and appeared intoxicated, police said. School officials told police she was “behaving erratically” when she dropped off her child, police said.

According to police, Morrissette failed multiple field sobriety tests and was taken to the Ledyard Police Department, where she was charged with driving under the influence and risk of injury to a minor. She was held on a $7,500 bond following the arrest, police said.