CT Native Competing On ‘Survivor’ + State Aid Breakdown: CT News

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Thursday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

See how much your town stands to get if Gov. Ned Lamont's proposed budget is approved.>>>Read More.

All the key coronavirus metrics continued to fall in CT over the past 7 days, and even the high-COVID "red zone" map lightened up…>>>Read More.

A Connecticut native is among the 19 castaways who will be competing for the $1 million prize on the 42nd season of the reality show “Survivor.”>>>Read More.

Albert Washington Jr., a Navy frogman during the Korean War, was a local cop when he was hired by state police in 1961.>>>Read More.

Scout, a Pitbull/Norwegian Elkhound mix from PAWS, will represent Connecticut in Puppy Bowl XVIII along with other CT puppies.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

