CT nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ fentanyl vials, refilling them with saline

A Connecticut nurse responsible for sedating patients for outpatient medical procedures was sentenced to two years in federal prison for tampering with drug vials to steal fentanyl according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bryan Wilson, 40, of Madison was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Shea also ordered Wilson to pay a $5,000 fine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wilson siphoned fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, out of vials that were intended to be used to formulate infusion for patients, with syringes and then refilled the vials with saline to hide that they’d been tampered with, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Wilson, who was responsible for sedating patients, had access to a secure area where the vials were kept at The Vascular Experts, a Connecticut company that performs outpatient medical procedures. He was questioned by company officials after another nurse noticed the vials had been tampered with and admitted to stealing the drugs in August and September 2021 and using them “to treat a medical condition,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product in February of this year.

The tampering was investigated by the Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations; the DEA’s Hartford Diversion Control Division; and the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, Drug Control Division.

Wilson, who is currently out on bond, has surrendered his nursing license and is ordered to report to prison on Jan. 9, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

